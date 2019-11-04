Sonia Gandhi bans mobile phones in Congress party meetings

In a bid to prevent distraction and real-time information leakages, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi disallowed carrying of mobile phones by senior leaders at a meeting here, sources said on Monday.Sonia has, in fact, decided not to allow mobile phones in meetings of important Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings even in the future, the sources said.

“This to stop the real-time information leakages and make the senior party leaders more sincere,” a source said.The party source further said this step would ensure secrecy of the topics being discussed by the party leaders.