South Indian actresses who were harassed in public – See Pics

These are the south Indian actresses who were harassed in public :

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran Harassed In Tirupathi Shriya Saran would not have expected to face a molestation at world famous Tirumala temple. An enthusiastic fan allegedly molested her while she was coming out after offering prayers. She slapped him for his misbehaviour and he was pinned down by her men. It happened in 2008.

Nagma

Nagma Molested In Public Nagma, who is contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Meerut, was shockingly molested by her own party man on Saturday (March 22). Local Congress MLA Gajraj Sharma kissed her in public and tried to feel her.

Nayantara

Nayantara was molested by some crazy fans when she went for a school function in Chennai. When the crowd saw the number one actress in the public, many rushed towards to greet her and the cops failed to control the situation. Many of them tried to grope her and she left the place with uneasiness.

Shweta Menon

Shweta Menon Molested By Politician Mallu actress Shweta Menon was molested by an MP at a public event. She had filed a formal complaint against MP Peetambhara Kuroop, but later withdrew after he apologised.

Jyothika

Jyothika Sexually Harassed Actress Jyothika was sexually abused in public. Shockingly, it was caught on camera and the video of the infamous video is even popular today.