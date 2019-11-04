Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in record gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain on Monday. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in green.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,301 gaining by 136 points or 0.34%. The BSE Sensex has surpassed the all-time high closing high of 40,267.62 registered on June 3.

The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,945 registering a gain of 54 points or 0.46%.

The top gainers in the market were Infosys, Vedanta, ONGC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bharati Airtel and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil, and YES Bank.