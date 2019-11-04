Tabu birthday special : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

abu, is known across the country for her roles in several Bollywood movies. Be it cult classic movies of the 90s’ like Hum Sath Sath Hain, Virasat, Maachis, or Jeet, or latest recent films like Andhadhun, Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De, the actress has carved a niche for herself with her fabulous on-screen performance.

The ace Bollywood actress turned a year older today and on the diva’s 48th birthday, we have compiled some very interesting, yet lesser-known facts about her. For instance, did you know that Tabu’s full name is Tabassum Hashmi? For those who did not, you would be pretty amazed by these facts surrounding the actress’s life.

1. Talent runs in Tabu’s family:

Not many would know that Tabu is the niece of veteran actress Shabana Azmi her elder sister is non-other than Farah Naaz, who is known for her role in movies like Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Begunaah and more. One of the prominent cinematographers in the country, Baba Azmi is Tabu’s uncle, who is married to Bobby Jasoos actress Tanvi Azmi. While acting runs in her family, the actress is also well versed in a couple of languages including Urdu and Telugu.

2. Unlike her character in Cheeni Kum, Tabu is a pure vegetarian:

Tabu prefers eating greens and the actress is a pure and proud vegetarian. Although many loved Tabu’s performance in Cheeni Kum, her character loved Chicken Biryani, Tabu in real-life prefers to keep her plate full of greens.

3. Tabu is known for NOT experimenting with her hairstyle:

From Simmi in Andhadhun to Begum Hazrat Jaan in Fitoor, Tabu has gained appreciation from all quarters for her performance in several Bollywood movies. While her roles kept changing, one thing that the actress managed to keep constant was her hairstyle. In most of the films that she has acted, Tabu is seen sporting long and black hair. She considers her hair her biggest asset.

4. Tabu loves to travel alone:

The powerhouse actress is a travel buff. The actress loves to travel alone and has been all over the world. “I love to travel alone. I have been all over the world. I have family in the US so I go there every. Travel is a passion for me,” she says.

5. Tabu made her first on-screen appearance when she was 10 years old:

Tabu made an uncredited appearance in the Bollywood film Bazaar, which was directed by Sagar Sarhadi. The actress at the age of fourteen, acted in Dev Anand’s film Hum Naujawan, in which she played the role of Dev Anand’s daughter. Her first full-fledged role was in a Telugu movie titled ‘Coolie No. 1’ opposite the South star Venkatesh.