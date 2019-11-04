Tallest Mahalingam at Chenkal Maheshwara Shiva Parvathy Temple will open for devotees at Nov 10

With a height of 111 ft two inches,India’s tallest Shiva ling at Chenkal Mahashwara Shiva Parvathy Temple near to capital of Kerala,Trivandrum will be opened for devotees at November 10.The Mahalangam set its entry to the Limca book of records on January this year.However the entry to the lingam was restricted as it may hamper the adjoining construction works.

The Mahalingam has 8 levels with 108 consecrated minor lingams.It is believed that a devotee after entering the eighth level will have the ecstasy of Shiva Parvathy’darshana’. Swamy Maheshwarananda build the foundation of the Mahalinga with the sacred soil,water and Shalagram he collected from various holy sites spread across the country.

The eight levels of the Mahalinga represents eight chakras of the human form Prithvi,Mooladharam,Swathisthanam,Manipoorakam,Anahatam,Vishudham,Aajna and Sahsraram.The sahasram level is the top most level of Mahalinga.The top most level has arrangements to emanate the feel of Kailasa with chilling ice and glacier effects.