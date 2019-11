Pooja Gor, who is known for playing lead actress in TV shows, is on a vacation and is enjoying it to the fullest. The telly actress who shot to fame with the popular TV show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya,’ shared her bikini pictures on social media as she had a gala time on the pristine beaches of Thailand.

View this post on Instagram This place truly was a little bit of heaven. @bluesiamvillas A post shared by Pooja A Gor (@poojagor) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:47am PDT