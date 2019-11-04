Vivo Y19 with triple cameras launched : Price and Features

Vivo has launched a new smartphone, which is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo U3. The latter was launched in China in the month of October. The newly launched Vivo Y19 comes with a big battery, a MediaTek chipset, triple rear cameras, gradient back panel finish and more. It is one of many phones to feature a waterdrop-style notched display. The device will be made available in Magnetic Black and Spring White gradient finishes.

The Vivo Y19 is priced at THB 6,999 (approximately Rs 16,400) in Thailand. For the same price, Vio will be selling 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company is currently offering this budget handset in only one configuration. Customers can pre-order it via the Lazada retail website. Vivo’s latest budget smartphone will go on sale from November 5.