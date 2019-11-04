‘Women should enter Sabarimala temple’ says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the ruling left government’s stand on Sabarimala issue. Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed the government’s stand on assembly. He hold that women should enter Sabarimala temple.He said this as a reply to questions raised in the Kerala Assembly by MLA’s.

Women should decide whether to go Sabarimala or not. The last year some group has tried to make Sabarimala a conflict area. The proposed legislation on Sabarimala is a propaganda to make believers idiot, Pinarayi accused. The government will make more facilities to the devotees this year, he said.

The government is responsible for implementing the Supreme Court verdict. Till now the Supreme Court has not taken another stand on the verdict. So the government will implement the women entry verdict by the apex court and will do the necessary things to control the law and order situation in the Hill Temple.

The Supreme Court verdict is related to fundamental rights. To block women in Sabarimala is a negation of fundamental rights and against constitution. The government has received a legal opinion that a legislation to surpass the verdict is not possible. The propaganda that legislation is possible is to make people fools.