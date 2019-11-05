23-year-old woman dies after falling into well while taking selfie

A woman died after she fell into a well while she was trying to a selfie by it on Monday. The woman was visiting a farm at Pattambiram in Chennai with her fiancee.

According to the police, the 24 years old woman T Mercy Steffy and her fiancee D Appu were visiting farmland near the Kandigai village on Monday. Mercy wanted to take a selfie by a farm well in the village and the farm well had stairs on its side. The couple climbed up the stairs to take pictures with the well.

While they were clicking pictures, Mercy who was sitting on the edge of the stairs lost her balance and fell into the water. Her fiancee Appu also tried to save her but also fell in into the water. On hearing cries of help from Appu, a farmer rushed to the well and saved him but failed to save Mercy.