Congress claims credit for pulling NDA government out of RCEP

Congress party claimed credit for India deciding to back-off from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).PM Modi’s Bangkok visit saw him keeping the RCEP pact away from the talks which gave clear indications that India is backing off from the pact.

Congress on Monday said it is the vehement opposition by Congress which forced the BJP led NDA government to reanalyze the terms of the pact which are arguably bartering the interests of farmers, dairy producers, fishermen, and small and medium businessmen.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is a win for all those protecting national interests.”As BJP and Sh. Amit Shah indulge in fake credit seeking today, let them remember that Congress’ forceful opposition made them back down,” he claimed. Surjewala said with “rampant unemployment, a sinking economy and deep agrarian crisis emanating from utter mismanagement of the economy by BJP Government”, signing RCEP would have been catastrophic.

Priyanka Gandhi also commented that it was the unified voice of farmers and working-class in India which blocked the way of the government to its usual parade of pomp and show before signing the treaty. Surjewala said with “rampant unemployment, a sinking economy and deep agrarian crisis emanating from utter mismanagement of the economy by BJP Government”, signing RCEP would have been catastrophic. The government was under intense pressure from the domestic industry, farmers as well as political parties to not join the unfair deal as it would lead to dumping of cheap Chinese goods leading to wiping out of small scale industries.

PM Modi said that his conscience made him back off from the RCEP deal which is counterproductive to Indian interests.