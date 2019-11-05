67% of people ready to leave Delhi due to poisonous air,says UC survey report

As the pollution level is soaring in Delhi, people are now looking for a different place to live. This is revealed in the survey by UC Browser. UC had conducted a survey in which 67% of the people said that they want to leave the city after being adversely affected by pollution.

However, there are also many who still want to stay in the city. Around 33% people are still not ready to leave Delhi. The residents of Delhi had taken part in the survey. A total of 16,416 Delhiites voted in this survey, out of which 11, 000 intended to leave Delhi for better places.

Most UC users revealed that they have started looking for alternatives and by next year they might hardly be here in the city to witness the pollution. Some people said that they have also applied for job transfers.

On the other hand, 5,415 people said that they do not want to leave Delhi. The survey was conducted only among UC Browser users. However, those who do not intend to leave the city cited livelihood as the reason.

One of the users also said that he had come from his village to the city to earn a living, but if he decides to leave then he might have to go back unemployed. He further added that in case of any opportunity for good employment elsewhere, he may reconsider the decision to stay in Delhi. Lately, the Delhi-NCR region got choked due to thick smog engulfing its air space.