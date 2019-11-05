Actress Alia Bhatt stunning in underwater magazine photoshoot : See Pics

View this post on Instagram

Gold at the end of the rainbow. Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Rega Jha (@regajha). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)