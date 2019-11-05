Latest NewsCinema

Actress Alia Bhatt stunning in underwater magazine photoshoot : See Pics

Nov 5, 2019, 11:03 pm IST
1 minute read

Alia, who never fails to impress the fashion police, recently did an underwater photoshoot for a fashion magazine. Several photos of the 26-year-old actress were shared on Vogue India’s official Instagram handle. In the pics, Alia can be seen wearing chic monokinis. From neon green to shimmery blue and vibrant pink, Alia’s different looks will give you inspiration for your next beach-cation.

