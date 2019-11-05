Actress Alia Bhatt stunning in underwater magazine photoshoot : See Pics

Alia, who never fails to impress the fashion police, recently did an underwater photoshoot for a fashion magazine. Several photos of the 26-year-old actress were shared on Vogue India’s official Instagram handle. In the pics, Alia can be seen wearing chic monokinis. From neon green to shimmery blue and vibrant pink, Alia’s different looks will give you inspiration for your next beach-cation.
View this post on Instagram
Gold at the end of the rainbow. Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Rega Jha (@regajha). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
View this post on Instagram
Into the blue. Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Rega Jha (@regajha). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
View this post on Instagram
Eyes wide open. Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Rega Jha (@regajha). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
Post Your Comments