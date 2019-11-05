Actress Malaika Arora reveals her marriage plans

Actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor love to spend time with each other and they often spotted together at restaurants. Recently Malaika Arora reached Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha and revealed about her marriage plans.

The diva was in interaction with Neha Dhupia and she said, “I’m all about a white wedding, always like the (idea) of white of bridesmaids. They would be my closer girls. My girl gang.”

She also spoke about Arjun she said, ‘Arjun feels that I do not take good pictures, while he takes good pictures of mine.’Worth mentioning, Malaika admitted her relationship with Arjun on social media while sharing a picture giving romantic pose and captions it. With which it was revealed that both are in a relationship.

On the work front, the diva is currently occupied with her business venture, Diva Yoga. She is often seen sharing pictures from her workout routine and is often touted as one of the fittest celebs in tinsel town.

Recently Malaika celebrated her birthday which was attended by Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahnavi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Rajkumar Rao and Tara Sutaria.