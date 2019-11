China Open Badminton: World Champion P.V.Sindhu bows out

In shuttle badminton, India’s ace player World Champion P.V.Sindhu has faced a shocking defeat in women’s singles event in the China Open Badminton Tournament on Tuesday. Sindhu has faced defeat from lower ranked Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei.

Sindhu ranked 6 in World ranking has lost by 13-21,12-18,19-21 to World No.42 Pai in a match which longed to 74 minutes.

In Men’s singles even Indian player H.S.Pranoy suffered a defeat against Denmark player Rasmus Gemke by 17-21,18-21.

In mixed doubles event India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu of Canada by 21-19,21-19.