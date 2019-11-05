CM Mamata Banerjee announces cash compensation for labourers who left jobs in Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said her government will provide a one-time assistance of Rs. 50,000 to all 133 labourers who had to leave their jobs in Kashmir and return to the state.The government would also make accommodation arrangements under its “Banglar Bari” scheme for those who do not own houses, she said.

A total of 138 labourers, including five from Assam, reached Kolkata on Monday from Kashmir by a special coach of Jammu Tawi Express arranged by the state government.The men, who had gone to the Valley to earn livelihood, had expressed their desire to return, in the wake of the recent killing of five labourers by terrorists.

“All 133 labourers who have returned home from Kashmir yesterday are helpless with no jobs. We have decided to help them with a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 so that they can restart their lives. I have spoken to the chief secretary and the finance secretary before taking this decision,” the chief minister said at the state secretariat.

The workers, mostly from Birbhum, Cooch Behar and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, were employed with plyboard factories and apple orchards in the trouble-torn Valley. They drew salaries in the range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.