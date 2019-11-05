Facebook to change its company logo to stand out from its services

The social media giant Facebook which started its humble beginning with the joint efforts of a few Harvard students is now owning various applications, and microblogging platforms and instant messengers. Facebook just changed its logo and is putting the new design all over its products to show that they are different than Facebook, the app.

Facebook changes the company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook like the Facebook app, Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus, Workplace, Portal, and Calibra. All these services owned by Facebook Inc are sharing the same infrastructure and the teams often work together.

The move is seen as a strategy to insulate the company from various privacy breach concerns raised recently. The rebranding of the company will also make it tougher for recently acquired Whatsapp and Instagram to break up. Facebook has been steadily increasing its control over WhatsApp and Instagram. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed earlier this year that he plans to merge the underlying infrastructure behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to enable messaging between the three services. The company also officially added “from Facebook” to the names of Instagram and WhatsApp.