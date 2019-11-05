Latest NewsFashionLife Style

Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzles in silver outfits:See Pics

Nov 5, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Less than a minute
Kareena-Kapoor-sexy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 39 on September. But the ‘queen of Bollywood’ makes a fashion statement every single day.

The actress has recently posted her photos on social media which has become viral. In the photos the actress can be seen wearing silver coloured gown.

Kareena-Kapoor-chick-look

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is married to  Saif Ali Khan  is a mother of a child. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012.

The couple who is lovingly called Saifeena by their fans. The couple  started dating towards the end of 2007, at the time when they both were shooting for their film ‘Tashan’. Though the couple had shared the screen space in ‘LOC Kargil’ released in 2003 and ‘Omkara’ released in 2006, sparks flew between them on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial.

