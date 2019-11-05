Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzles in silver outfits:See Pics

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 39 on September. But the ‘queen of Bollywood’ makes a fashion statement every single day.

The actress has recently posted her photos on social media which has become viral. In the photos the actress can be seen wearing silver coloured gown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is married to Saif Ali Khan is a mother of a child. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012.

The couple who is lovingly called Saifeena by their fans. The couple started dating towards the end of 2007, at the time when they both were shooting for their film ‘Tashan’. Though the couple had shared the screen space in ‘LOC Kargil’ released in 2003 and ‘Omkara’ released in 2006, sparks flew between them on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial.