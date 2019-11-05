Kuwait cracks down on human trafickers using social media apps for illegal business

Kuwait authorities were quick to respond to a BBC report exposing a racket of human traffickers using social media platform apps like Instagram for selling housemaids over the internet.

There is a growing black market taking place through apps hosted by Google and Apple. Women are offered for sale on the apps with hashtags #TransportMaids” and #MaidsforSale.The report starts with reporters going through an app called ‘4sale’ and reacting to a post that says in Arabic: “African worker up to be sponsored, 40 years old, good in cleaning and babysitting. Available for 700 Dinars” (1 .6 Lakh Rs).

The spook operation of BBC reporters posing as married couples began with reporters using the app and speaking over the phone to a Kuwaiti man, who explains the couple that the African woman he advertises for sale is a good cook.”You can wake her up at 5 am and she won’t even have a problem, works all day long with no fuss,” the man said. He even continues that the woman does not require breaks or day off’s and not even a phone.

The authorities said the terms are illegal according to Kuwaiti laws and stated female domestic workers are given the right to keep their passport, working only the set number of hours, taking one day off a week and an additional 22 days off annually.BBC later reported that the authorities had taken action against the illegal traffickers.