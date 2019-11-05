Malayali worker with 1500 Dirham salary won ‘Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle’ worth 28 crores

At last the Malayali who has won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle has been found. Sreenu Sreedharan Nair the big winner was found in UAE. Earlier it was supposed that he was living in India but found that he is worker livivng in UAE.

After the draw of the raffle there existed a lot of confusion about the winner. Srenu can not be contacted on phone as the phone number he has given was wrong.

There was lot of confusion on Sunday night after the big announcement as the persons whose phone numbers were provided on the ticket number 098165 failed to show any familiarity with the name of winner or awareness about Big Ticket draw and Richard, who conducts the draw.

The draw was held in Abu Dhabi International Airport. And when Richard rang up on the first number from the ticket, the person replied that he didn’t know anyone by the name Sreenu. Richard tried the second mobile number, the reply was blunt.

Sreenu aged 28 , works at a private company in Dubai. And he will be sharing the prize money with 21 others who paid for the ticket. All of them earn monthly salary of Dh1,500.

“This is unexpected and unbelievable. I and my friends, who are partners, still don’t believe we are winners. This will take some time to sink in. We all have put Dh25, two persons share is extra and gets adjusted with the next series. We have been buying tickets for 18 months now.”

“I wasn’t aware about the announcement. The ticket was bought using card of a person who is in Kerala and hence those numbers were kept. He got confused with Richard’s voice. Thankfully all is fine now. I came to know when others friends came to congratulate me at night.”

“We are all workers. We earn in range of Dh1,500 or so after our overtime. I am working in Dubai for six years now. I hope to finish the pending construction work of my home. I have few loans to settle. My sister is married. My parents are keeping well. On personal note, this jackpot has come at right time for all of us. Now we are all looking towards the big day when we will be in Abu Dhabi to receive the cheque next month.”