Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma’s latest bikini pics goes viral : See Pics

Actress Kim Sharma, who was earlier in the news for her relationship with Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane, continues to amaze fans with her stunning pictures. Though the Mohabbatein actress is away from limelight for quite some time but is very active on social media platform.

She often uploads sultry pictures and videos to keep her fans updated on her personal life. She teases her fans with her pictures that go viral in seconds.

Recently, Kim took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture in which the actress is seen flaunting her curves in a white halter neck bikini, like a stress free bird.

View this post on Instagram #tbt ? ?- @krishan_sadler ?? A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Oct 31, 2019 at 2:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram Come away with me ? #friyay A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Apr 25, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT