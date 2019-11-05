Latest NewsTechnology

New logo launched by Facebook

Nov 5, 2019, 07:15 am IST
The social media giant Facebook has launched a new logo. The new logo was launched on Monday. The Facebook Inc unveiled its new logo for the company to distinguish it from its other apps.

The Facebook informed that it would start using the new brand within its products and marketing materials, and would update the Facebook for Business website over the coming weeks.

In June, the company began including “from Facebook” within its apps that includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

