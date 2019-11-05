Popular actress to act in ‘adult’ web series

Popular actress Sanjana will soon make her debut in ‘adult’ web series. The actress will act opposite to Viva Harsha in the web series. The shooting of the web series is progressing in Hyderabad.

This is the first web series of Sanjana. But the actress has earlier made her debut in small screen with a television serial titled ‘Swarna Khadgam’.

The web series is produced by ‘Geetha Arts’, the production company of Telugu film producer Allu Aravind. This is the first web series produced by Allu Aravind, who is the father of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and a close relative of Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

“The series revolves around some adult jokes and content, and a new director is being introduced to direct the same”, a source revelaed to a national daily.