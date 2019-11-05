“Proper sex education should be included in the school curriculum”,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government on Tuesday decided to set up a committee headed by the chief secretary for effective handling of cases relating to sexual exploitation of children.The committee, to be formed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, would try to ensure efficient handling of the cases and their disposal at the earliest.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister who said counselling facilities should be made available for children in all schools and they should be encouraged to speak about any assault even if that has happened at their homes.

Counsellors would be trained and sensitised on the law, he added. Awareness should be created among parents to avoid any form of violence towards their wards and teachers should talk to them in this regard. The education department would be in charge of this.Also, child welfare officers in every police station must stay in regular contact with schools in their areas. Efforts would be made to set up more POCSO courts in the state and necessary funds would be made available.

The CM further said proper sex education should be included in the school curriculum, while directing the authorities to ensure that sale of narcotic substances near schools is strictly prohibitedThe meeting also decided to strengthen cyber forensic laboratories to end cyber crimes against children. Meanwhile, Vijayan asked the social justice department and police to provide protection to women who stay on their own.Finance minister Thomas Isaac, Health minister KK Shylaja, Education minister C Raveedranath and Chief Secretary Tom Jose were among those who attended.