Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her ‘privacy breached’ on line

Rabi Pirzada- the Pakistani singer who’s private content was leaked on to the internet has quit the industry. On November 4 she wrote on twitter “I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favor,” she also changed her profile picture to a black background.

Rabi Pirzada’s leaked private content is linked to her recent dispute with Pak Army spokesman (DGISPR) Asif Ghafoor. She objected to an item number of Pakistan Army sponsored film, Kaaf Kangana featuring Neelam Muneer. Afterward shocking everyone her private content started circulating on the internet.

She is apparently in mental trauma and had registered a complaint against a mobile shop where she sold her used mobile phone which was not switching On.. In the complaint, the singer stated that she had sold her phone to a shop and her data was leaked from the same. She has also filed a complaint against the mentioned shop.

Earlier Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Lawrence had also got her privacy breached and reacted “those who are mentally sick only will indulge to look “at her leaked pictures.