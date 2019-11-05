Salman Khan starts shooting of his film like this: Watch Video

The shooting for the Hindi film ‘Radhe: your Most Wanted Bhai’ has started in New Delhi. The film directed Prabhu Deva has Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role.

Salman Khan has shared a video on his official social media handle. In the video Salman Khan can be seen entering the set of the film with a complete swag. The actor can be seen walking in slow motion while putting his suit jacket.

This is the third film of Salman Khan with Prabhu Deva. Earlier the duo has teamed up for ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg 3’. ‘Wanted’ was one of the biggest blockbuster in the Bollywood while ‘Dabangg 3’ three is waiting for release.

‘Radhe: your Most Wanted Bhai’ has Disha Patani as the female lead. Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff also play crucial role in the film.

The film is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.