Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde to sue Twitter for suspending his account

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, whose twitter account was suspended twice last week, is contemplating legal action against the social media giant. Hegde said he received a message from Twitter that he received an email sating that his appeal for reinstating his account has been rejected.

Hegde Tuesday said that Twitter should not muzzle free speech and he considers the move as a response to his fiery criticisms and sarcasm directed towards central government. His twitter handle @Sanjayuvacha had nearly 98,000 followers.

I am left with no option but to migrate to an alternate platform like Mastodon and to take twitter and others to court on this. I am examining all options including courts outside India”, he said.