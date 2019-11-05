State Government banned use of mobile phones in schools

The state government has banned the use of mobile in schools. Teachers should not use social media during the duty time in schools. The circular instructing this has released by the Director of Public Instruction (DPI).

The teachers should not use social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp during their duty time. Earlier the DPI has issued a circular that banned students using mobile phones in schools. It is revised with a ban on teachers also.

The DPI informed that the earlier circular was not followed in schools strictly. The circular asks the head masters and principals to impose the instruction strictly in their schools.