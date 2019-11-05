Toyota launches Subcompact SUV ‘Raize’ : Price and Features

Toyota Raize has been launched in Japan today and will be targeted at the young buyers that are looking for a feature-laden, bold SUV that is high on safety and even fun to drive. The Raize is underpinned by the DNGA platform, which is Daihatsu’s version of Toyota’s expensive TNGA architecture. In terms of dimensions, the Toyota Raize measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and has a height of 1,620 mm.

The SUV offers a total boot space of 360-litre. While the new model is based on the Daihatsu Rocky, it features different front and rear ends due to new bumpers. The Raize has a typical trapezoidal grille of recent Toyotas, which is, in turn, flanked by LED headlamps and DRLs. In the side profile, it gets 17-inch mag wheels and floating-type design for the D-pillar. The safety kit available on the Toyota Raize includes features like dual front airbags, curtain airbags, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam, smart parking system, cornering lamps, and pedestrian detection system.

The Toyota Raize is available in as many as eight mono-tone paint options and at least three dual-tone choices. The former includes – Shining White Pearl, Black Mica Metallic, Bright Silver Metallic, Fire Quartz Red Metallic, Natural Beige Mica Metallic, Mustard Yellow Mica Metallic, Laser Blue Crystal Shine, Turquoise blue mica metallic. The dual-tone colour options include – Silver with black roof, Shining White with black roof and Turquoise blue with black roof. The interior of the Toyota Raize is replete with a faux brushed-aluminium trim near the aircon vents and on the 3-spoke steering wheel. The fully-loaded variants are sold with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with display for reverse camera and all-digital instrumentation.