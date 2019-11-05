Viral singer Ranu Mondal refuses to pose for a selfie with fan,video goes viral : Watch Here

Ranu Mondal who became a viral online sensation after singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat Railway Station in Kolkata has currently landed in hot waters after a video of her refusing to take a selfie with a fan has emerged online. While it is her choice to take a snap or not, there were many fans and netizens who felt that her attitude was quite ‘rude’ and uncalled for. In the clip, Mondal can be seen at a supermarket where a female fan approached her for a selfie by tapping her on the shoulder. The singer however on this note got upset and lashed out at the latter saying, ‘yeh kya Hota hai, what does this mean?’

Don't touch me ? I'm celebrity now?? Parvez Tapadar ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ? ?????????, ????

59-year-old Ranu Mondal who reportedly used to sing outside Kolkata railway station became an overnight sensation after her soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s classic number ‘Ek pyaar ka nagma hai’ went viral on the internet. Her melodious voice was widely appreciated by the audience and was shared widely across social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.