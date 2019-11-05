Vodafone launches Rs 39 all-rounder plan for prepaid users

Vodafone has listed a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 39 on its website and as the name suggests, the new prepaid recharge offers multiple benefits like talk time, data and rate cutter benefits.

The new prepaid plan credits benefits like Rs 30 talktime, along with 100MB of data for a validity of 28 days. It is also a rate cutter plan, which means one can place outgoing calls at 2.5 paise per second. Vodafone has also listed two new all-rounder prepaid combo vouchers on its website, which are priced at Rs 29 and Rs 15.