60 primary school kids hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school.

Parents of the children are demanding the school administration admit their mistake.

“We are poor people. The school administration and the cooks who prepare the food for children have to take responsibility. Due to god’s grace children are fine… If anything goes wrong, who will take responsibility?”Totally there were 200 children in school, over 20 children are affected. Everyone had food. Initially, it was said that lizard fell in the food,” said the father of one of the victims.