Actress Ileana D’Cruz reveals about her post-breakup life

Bollywood hot actress Ileana D’Cruz has at last confessed about her post-breakup life. The actress was been on a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. The actress has once referred to as ‘hubby’ on Instagram – and they unfollowed each other on the photo sharing platform.

“I’ve never really spoken about my personal life, and for the simple reason that it’s not just about me… I feel it will be unfair to the other person if I’ve to talk about my personal life too much. I can say I’m in a great space, I am happy and I am super excited about my work”, said Ileana D’Cruz in an interview.

Ileana is a social media freek and always shares her hot photos in bikini on her Instagram page. The actress explained that that her Instagram page is a reflection of who she is. “I never ever meant to send out any kind of animosity or any kind of negativity out through a post. I am much bigger than that. I would never stoop that level. If I have something to say to someone, I would pick up the phone and say it, and not put up a post”, said Ileana.