Actress Sunny Leone gets trolled for wearing tranparent maroon dress : See PIcs

Sunny Leone’ has been awarded ‘Breakthrough Beauty Brand of the Year” by asiaSpa India. The event was held in Mumbai and for the special occasion, she opted for a sexy maroon dress. She completed her look with matching pair of earrings, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and maroon lip shade. She has styled her hair in soft curls and looks absolutely hot in the photos.

The pictures are viral on social media and have fetched over three lakh likes within a couple of hours. Sharing the hot pictures from the award function, she wrote, “Verified

Thank you @asiaspa.india for awarding @starstruckbysl – “Breakthrough Beauty Brand of the Year”.. So proud Outfit: @supriamunjalofficial Accessories: @aquamarine_jewellery Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes. (sic)”