Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham official teaser out : Watch Here

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s Nishabdham is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The film has managed to hit the headlines since its inception. Also called Silence, the film is directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat.

The major part of the film’s shoot was done in the US under extremely chilly climate. Nishabdham’s intriguing first look already created a huge buzz and added more excitement among the moviegoers. Now, a day before Anushka Shetty’s birthday, the makers of the thriller-drama have released Nishabdham teaser.