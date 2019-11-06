Economic slowdown : Congress postpones nation wide protest

Congress today announced that it will hold an all-party protest rally on December 1 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on issues of ‘economic slowdown and agrarian crisis’. This is the third such ‘protest rally’ announced by Congress since September.

In September, Congress had announced a country-wide agitation from 15th to 25th October on these issues. That, too, was announced a month in advance. Amusingly, even without the hard work of protests, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was off vacationing at mysterious foreign location after the October protest days flew by.

On 22nd October, Congress said they’d protest across the country in first week of November. Congress had announced that starting from 5th to 15th November, the party will hold protests across the country and a rally in Delhi. These protests were also for ‘rising unemployment’, ‘sinking economy’ and ‘farmer distress’.

As 5th November flew by, Congress woke up and realised they missed yet another deadline. So on 6th November, they announced new dates of protests, this time, a combined protest with other parties.