Food Safety Violation: Popular restaurant in UAE shut down

A popular restaurant in UAE was shut down over food safety violation. A restaurant in Al Ain was shut down after

the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued notice to over food safety violations.

The restaurant Crust, which holds the commercial licence number (CN-1129862), was closed. The restaurant was closed after committing four violations since the beginning of the year.

The violations committed were of poor hygiene levels, as well as insects that were noticed in the restaurant, which affected the safety of the food provided to consumers.

Additionally, the authority said that the decision will remain valid as long as the causes of it remained. The restaurant can resume operations once the causes of violation are rectified.