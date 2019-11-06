Gorilla uses sign language to tell a very important message: See the video

May kinds of videos appear on social media everyday. But some videos makes us wonder. A video of that kind has become viral on the social media.recently. The video is of a gorilla which uses sign language to convey a message to the visitors.

The video was shoot in Miami zoo in USA. The video was actually A recorded back in 2013. But now it has been circulating on Twitter like a wild fire. The video, shared on social media on November 3. The video has gathered over one lakh views and almost 4,000 comments.

In the video clip the smart and intelligent animal can be seen requesting visitors not to give it any food. This polite and adorable gesture of the gorilla has made netizens gush.

Lowland gorilla at Miami zoo uses sign language to tell someone that he's not allowed to be fed by visitors. Via @GautamTrivedi_ pic.twitter.com/o9osNgsJhs — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) November 3, 2019

Gorillas are thought to be quite intelligent and adaptable to their surroundings.