India set to test-fire 3,500 km range nuclear missile

India is planning to test-fire the 3,500 kilometre strike-range K-4 nuclear missile from an underwater platform off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The missile system is being developed by the DRDO for the Arihant class nuclear submarines which are being built by India. These submarines would be the mainstay of India’s nuclear triad.

“As per plans, the DRDO will carry out test-firing of the K-4 nuclear missile from an underwater platform off the Vishakhapatnam coast on Friday. During the trial, the DRDO will test the advanced systems in the missile system,” government sources said in Bhubaneswar.

K-4 is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed. The other one is the over 700 kilometre strike range BO-5 missile.