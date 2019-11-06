Maharashtra Government Formation: RSS gives ultimatum

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has interfered in the ongoing dispute between BJP and its ally Shiv Sena in forming the government in Maharashtra.RSS has asked BJP to form government in the state with Shiv Sena.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given instruction to Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis that government must be formed as soon as a possible. Fadnavis was been called to RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Fadnavis visited RS chief on Tuesday night. The discussion between the leaders lasted for 90 minutes.

RSS has asked to make union minister Nitin Gadkari as a mediator for the discussion with Shiv Sena. Gadkari has a good and close relation with Sena. The RSS is of opinion that if Sena did not agree to form the government then BJP must not go after other parties for forming government and instead must face election by dissolving the assembly.

BJP has given a 24 hour deadline to Shiv Sena.

In the assembly election held in last month BJp has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats out of 288 seats. Shiv Sena has won 56 seats. Congress has 44 and NCP has 54.