Over 100 school bus drivers fined in Abu Dhabi

Over 100 school bus drivers have been fined in Abu Dhabi this year for not displaying the stop signs on their vehicles. 111 violations have been registered against such drivers from January to October this year. The penalty for not displaying the stop signs on a school bus is Dh 500 and six black points.

Six major accidents were caused by school buses during 2018 in which seven people were injured. Nine accidents were registered in 2017, and had caused 12 injuries. 33 major school bus accidents have been reported from 2014 to 2018, resulting in two deaths and 64 injuries.

3,664 drivers were fined in Abu Dhabi for ignoring the stop signs on school buses during the 2018-19 academic year. The drivers were slapped with a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points.

There are 7,705 school buses operating in Abu Dhabi, 6,407 school bus drivers, 4,900 supervisors and 386 operators of transport companies.