Pilot banned for life after photo of passenger in cockpit goes viral

A pilot has been banned for life after a photo of a woman passenger from cockpit has become viral on the social media. The pilot of Air Guilin, a Chinese airline has faced lifetime suspension from flying.

The incident took place on January 4 on flight from Guilin city to Yangzhou city.But the incident came into light after the photo become viral on social media after this Sunday.

The photo of the woman sitting in the cockpit of the airplane with her fingers making a V-shaped sign and cups of drinks on her knees has been shared widely on Chinese micro-blogging site ‘Weibo’ on Sunday. “Thanks to the captain. So happy”, the photo was captioned. The woman was reported to be a flight attendant in training at a Guilin university

The other crew members of the flight who were involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely.

Air Guilin is an airline based at Guilin Liangjiang International Airport in Guangxi and is a joint venture between the Guilin Municipal Government and HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate headquartered in Haikou, Hainan.