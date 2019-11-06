Police officer caught on camera while playing pungi to rescue snake : Watch Video

A policeman was caught on camera playing a reed pipe to rescue a snake which had crawled inside a police station in UP’s Bijnor.After the police officials spotted the reptile inside the station, they called the snake charmers to rescue it. While the snake charmers were trying to get hold of the snake, the cop, to everyone’s surprise, started playing the “pungi”, a musical instrument with a globular mouthpiece.

In the video, the officer dressed in khakhi pants and shirt can be seen playing the musical instrument with full energy without taking any pause.