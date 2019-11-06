See the photos of ‘birthday bash’ of Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday. Virat Kohli is now having his vacation with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan.
View this post on Instagram
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ????
Virat Kohli has shared a photos of his vacation and birthday on his social media page. In a photo Virat can be seen having a quiet breakfast in Bhutan with his wife.
View this post on Instagram
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever ???
“What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart,” Virat tweeted.
What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. ???? pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019
‘My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read,’ Virat wrote on Twitter as a birthday message.
My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. ? #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019
Post Your Comments