See the photos of ‘birthday bash’ of Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday. Virat Kohli is now having his vacation with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan.

Virat Kohli has shared a photos of his vacation and birthday on his social media page. In a photo Virat can be seen having a quiet breakfast in Bhutan with his wife.

“What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart,” Virat tweeted.

‘My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read,’ Virat wrote on Twitter as a birthday message.