UAE set to lift ban on WhatsApp calls soon

Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, executive director of the UAE’s National Electronic Security Authority (Nesa), said there is now a good understanding with WhatsApp on different aspects.

“The collaboration now happening with WhatsApp has increased and we are working on many aspects. (We are) collaborating here in the UAE and in many of those (aspect) we saw a very good understanding of the concept. There might be a lift of that ban for (WhatsApp) voice calls or broadcasting of many of the things that they do,” Al Kuwaiti told CNBC in an interview.

“And this is going to happen soon. This is what we know and understand from the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) here in the UAE,” he said in an interview.

TRA maintains that the availability of VoIP is the choice of licenced telecommunication providers – du and Etisalat.

The UAE has blocked Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls and instead the residents have to use locally authorized VoiP apps such as Botim, C’Me and HiU Messenger.