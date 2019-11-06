Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 3 in India : Price and Features

Xiaomi has launched Mi Air Purifier 3 in India. The leading smartphone maker had launched the Mi Air Purifier 2C alongside Redmi Note8 Series in India last month. Now, with the country struggling with air pollution, the company has launched the newest model. The Mi Air Purifier 3 is being introduced as the successor to Mi Air Purifier 2S which was launched in India last year. With most parts of the country struggling to control air pollution, the timing of this launch could not have been better.

The Mi Air Purifier 3 is available for Rs 9,999 on Mi.com starting now. It will also be available on Amazon India and Flipkart starting from November 7, 2019. The filter for the purifier is available for Rs 2,199. With the introduction of Mi Air Purifier 3, Xiaomi’s portfolio includes the Mi Air Purifier 2C priced at Rs 6,499 and Air Purifier 3 priced at Rs 9,999. The company, which is leader in smartphone and smart TV segment, wants to become leader in IoT devices as well.

The Mi Air Purifier 3, in particular brings features such as triple-layer filtration. It includes a primary filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. The primary filter is responsible for intercepting large particles in the air. This will intercept particles that fall in the PM 10 or above category. The true HEPA filter, according to Xiaomi, is capable of eliminating 99.97 percent of small pollutants, those classified as PM2.5. The activated carbon filter is capable of filtering formaldehyde, toxic substances and bad odour in the air.