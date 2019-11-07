Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Abhishek Bachchan gives a befitting reply to man who mocked him

Nov 7, 2019, 02:43 pm IST
Everybody  knows that Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan   gives punch  replies to those who mocks him. Now a reply given by the junior Bachchan  to a man who mocked Abhishek on social media has hitted headlines. The  actor has given a  befitting reply on Monday when one of his online haters took a dig at him by calling him ‘unemployed’.

Abhishek  shared a inspirational image  on hsi  Twitter account.  The post spoke about  having a vision tied to a goal and that impossible is just a mindset. The caption on the post was, “Have a purpose. Have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that it’s not impossible”.

And a man has posted comment that  “What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed!” For this the actor has given a standard reply.  “Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing”, Abhishek replied.

 

