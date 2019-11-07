Actress Janhvi Kapoor visits Golden Temple : See Pics

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen visiting Golden Temple with director Collin D’Cunha. The Dhadak star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen standing in front of the majestic temple seeking blessings.

Clad in a traditional outfit, the actor can be seen enjoying the atmosphere. Apart from visiting the temple, the actor also tried her hands on the tempting and mouth-watering delicacies of Punjab. Documenting her journey, the 22-year-old star shared pictures of her drinking Lassi and relishing Punjabi delicacies.