Amala Paul stuns everyone by sharing her ‘topless photos’: See pics

South Indian actress Amala paul has astonished everyone by sharing her topless picture on social media. The recent Instagram post by Amala paul is the subject of heated discussion on social media.

The actress on last day shared her photo on Instagram. Amala can be seen sitting topless in a bathtub. The bathtub is filled with flowers. ” Sometimes you’ve got to pamper the glowdess within you”, Amala paul captioned the photo.

Amala Paul’s last film was ‘Aadai’ in which the actress has acted in a nude scene. The Telugu remake of Bollywood film ‘Lust Stories’ is her next project. A Tamil is getting ready for release. Amala is also playing the lead role in the Malayalam film ‘Aadu jeevitham’ staring Prithviraj.