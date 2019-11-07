Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi caught again for spreading fake news

Congress social media account shared a news clip of a news channel ‘Bharat Samachar’ claiming that there is a state of lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh as some men were caught on camera beating up other men for allegedly giving a testimony.

Certain parts of the video are beeped out, making it unclear on the details of the victims as well as perpetrators. Congress UP General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, then took to Twitter to share the above tweet claiming that Dalits were beaten up in the video.Goons in Uttar Pradesh brutally beat up Dalits for giving a testimony, she said in her tweet. The incident related to a land dispute where two groups clashed on November 4. The video of the men beating up others went viral on social media. Five persons from both the sides have now been arrested and as many as 26 people were booked under various sections of the IPC. The two groups were reportedly led by Arjun Singh and Karanpal Singh. Two injured, Naresh and Sonu, were admitted to Saifai Hospital.

Mainpuri Police’s official Twitter account called out the fake news spread by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for making it a casteism issue.