CRPF soldier martyred in Maoist attack

A CRPF soldier has been martyred in an attack by the banned Maoist terrorist outfit. K.R.Kamata Prasad, a constable of 151 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in the attack.

Chhattisgarh: A CRPF jawan has lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur earlier today.More details awaited pic.twitter.com/s1WElMEdgS — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

The attack targeting a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit occurred in Bijapur district in Chattisgarh on Thursday morning.

The Maoists fired at a joint team of CRPF, CoBRA and state police who were patrolling the Jerapalli village area on Thursday 4 am. The security forces were conducting a raid in Pamed jungles after getting a tip off that Maoists were hiding in the place. The encounter lasted for 20 minutes. The Maoists escaped in the deep forest.